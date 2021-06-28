I have known many people who think our government programs help people and, in some cases, they do. But here is a story of how us citizens pay for systems and people who are totally incompetent at their job.
The last couple of years my wife and I have worked for the state on Mackinac Island for the park and the Department of Natural Resources. We enjoy doing this as we have three grandchildren who work on the island and it is a nice place to be.
For working we receive a minimal wage to cover our housing and living expenses. Our jobs ranged from cleaning the exhibits and VIP housing, to driving horses and even helping put a new water heater in the governor’s summer home.
As this is seasonal work, the state workers get unemployment during the winter months. They told us we would qualify also, so we applied. Then COVID-19 hit and things with unemployment changed. I understand the load that happened to the agency but there might be some things you have not heard about.
In about 2015 a new computer program to fight fraud was implemented. The system flagged many people and even threatened them to get them to pay back money they never received with threats of jail time for fraud. These people had done nothing wrong. The system was a failure to the point that a judge ruled the state can be sued for its misdeeds, such as some people who ended up going into bankruptcy. Those lawsuits are going through the system now.
My wife and I applied and received unemployment in 2019. We went back to work late in 2020 due to COVID and finished the year. At the end of the season, we again applied for unemployment. I, and my granddaughter, had no problem but my grandson, his girlfriend and my wife ended up in a battle that is not over. My grandson finally, after months, got his straightened out. His girlfriend and my wife did not.
First, the website would not let people apply. Then, after talking with someone at UIA the problems even got worse. My grandson’s girlfriend was told that if she got a new phone number she might be able to file a new claim because the system had her locked out. It is against the law to have multiple accounts under one’s name.
We have talked to dozens of staff on the phone and online chats and no one know what’s going on. Some people are helpful and some are just rude. They tell you one thing and you produce a letter that contradicts that and they give up and say it’s in process. What is even more of a travesty is I have reached out to political figures on both sides of the aisle with no response. They’re probably too busy fighting amongst themselves to help their constituents.
I finally talked to someone who works for the state but not in UIA and his reply was his sister has been waiting over a year to get her unemployment. He also said get them to send you a letter denying you and then a judge can intervene and 95 percent of the time they side with the employee.
This is our government at work. So when you think government programs can fix the ills of America think again. Let the private sector do it. Even with a profit they get the job done at a lower cost.
Keith Bailey
Corunna
