I have just read what the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners did to install Ryan Painter, a friend of Jeremy Root’s, as the new corporate counsel for Shiawassee County and it is nothing short of stunning. If Prosecutor Scott Koerner wants to act in the best interest of Shiawassee County citizens he should issue charges against Root for his repeated fleecing of the taxpayers.
Root is my district commissioner, though I did not vote for him. I know from his overbearing and aggressive demeanor which he routinely displays at the board meetings that there is no way for any of his constituents who disagree with him to have a civil conversation with him. It is his way or the highway.
What is reported in The Argus-Press is probably only a fraction of the fleecing that he is engaged in. He conned the public by passing a measure to increase their per diem meeting rates, saying it specifically would not apply to the Board of Commissioners, and then immediately began billing for the increased rates without getting the approval of his constituents and having a formal measure passed.
That is fraud, plain and simple. Whether or not the citizens of this county will stand up to the Board of Commissioners and demand that this rampant fleecing of our county stops is anybody’s guess.
One thing is certain: Jeremy Root needs to resign. If he will not resign he needs to be recalled. If the citizens can’t summon the will to act, then he needs to be charged criminally. He needs to be stopped. We are way past “enough.”
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
Agree 100%, Root needs to go. Enough with the dirty politics.
