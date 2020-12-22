I’m stuffing lots of “kudos” in the stockings of the Corunna school district’s staff, teachers, students and friends for braving the cold and doing a great job of putting the lights on the street light poles throughout Corunna.
No lumps of coal for them. It speaks volumes about our school district people.
Diane Johnson
Corunna
