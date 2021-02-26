Owosso city ordinances state the following:
Sec. 29-226. Required. The occupant of every lot or premises adjoining any street, or the owner of such lot or premises, if same are not occupied, shall clear and keep cleared all sidewalks adjoining such lot or premises from snow, ice, filth and other obstructions.
Sec. 29-227. Failure to clear. If any occupant or owner shall neglect or fail to clear ice, snow, filth or other obstruction from the sidewalk adjoining his or her premises, for a period of twenty-four (24) consecutive hours or more, he or she shall be guilty of a violation of this article, and in addition, the City Manager may cause such sidewalk to be cleared and the expense of clearing shall become a debt to the city from the occupant or owner of such premises and shall be collected as a single lot assessment in accordance with Section 10.7 of the Charter.
Pursuant to the above, shouldn’t the city of Owosso be clearing the sidewalk along Jerome Street that runs along the river?
I noticed it has not been cleared. People do also get out and walk during the winter. It would seem the sidewalk should be cleared. Why do residents have to follow the ordinance if the city itself doesn’t have to follow it?
Just have to love the city when they make their ordinances but somehow it doesn’t pertain to them. Frustrating.
Janis Selfridge-Mitts
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.