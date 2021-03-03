On Feb. 21, I was awakened by my smoke alarm in the middle of the night with a house fire.
I live on Johnstone Road in Shiawassee County. Anyone who has experienced a house fire knows how quickly the flames and smoke spread.
How fortunate we are to dial 911 and get fast help. I send my praise and gratitude to the firefighters who put out the fire and saved my house. The firefighters were from Owosso and Hazelton townships. They did a great job extinguishing the fire and I will be ever grateful to them.
We are fortunate to have volunteer firefighters who are dedicated to serving our communities and helping us when we are in dire need.
Bill Springer
New Haven Township
