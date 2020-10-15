I am a 30-year resident of Shiawassee County and have worked full-time in public safety for 32 years, most recently as your emergency manager.
Prior to Brian BeGole serving as our elected sheriff, Sheriff George Braidwood punitively laid off deputies, removed road patrol protection and reduced the capabilities of our county jail.
BeGole returned our road patrol, improved collaboration with police, fire and EMS, invested in safety equipment and training for county first responders, and brought integrity back to the ranks of the Sheriff’s Office. If you are going to say anything about Brian, it should be that he cares about the Sheriff’s Office employees, our community, and the integrity of the Sheriff’s Office.
Unfortunately, there has been a nefarious undertaking of a self-serving political smear campaign against BeGole by previous members of Braidwood’s administration. They do not like Brian because of his integrity, selfless dedication, and leadership, that now shines a bright light on their failures. You must ask, why a previously failed sheriff and his staff would throw their support behind Joe Ibarra, and why would Ibarra be highlighting the support of a failed sheriff’s administration.
BeGole is an experienced, proven, full-time professional Michigan certified law enforcement officer who has chosen law enforcement as a profession and not a hobby. Shiawassee County deputies and corrections officers are some of the best and most dedicated law enforcement officers I know. Their continuous dedication to our community, even while they faced layoffs and punitive treatment during Braidwood’s administration, was not because they were satisfied with his failed policies, it was because they are committed to our community. They deserved great leadership and that leadership is what BeGole has brought back to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.
Shiawassee County cannot afford to return to failed policies of the past. We need a sheriff that has a proven record we can trust. Do not believe the lies about BeGole, look at the facts. Shiawassee County has been safer with BeGole and we want a full-time, professional sheriff to protect our homes, businesses and families.
Trent Atkins
Morrice
Editor’s note: In 2014, Shiawassee County, facing a budget deficit, ordered the Sheriff’s Office to cut its budget from $6.4 million to $4.89 million. The county sought a five-year, 1.5-mill levy that would have raised $2.5 million per year to help fund services, including the Sheriff’s Office, but it was defeated. Road patrol, including 14 staff, was cut because of the deficit as a non-mandated service. Other departments also made personnel cuts.
(1) comment
OOPS! Wrong again. And you keep mentioning "integrity?" You need to read your Funk & Wagnalls definition of the word. Doesn't fit....
