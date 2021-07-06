I listened in amazement this morning (July 4) as an unvaccinated Gen Y woman offered the following comment to an NBC reporter (when reacting to his question about getting the vaccine): “It almost as though we now have a medical dictatorship!”
Of course, she is not alone. We are now, as a nation, on the cusp of another runaway wave of the newer Delta variant infections — most notably in states where Trump won in 2020. Ninety-nine percent of these new cases — and the resultant hospitalizations and deaths — are those people who are infected with a far greater disease than COVID-19: The scourges of ignorance, science denial and political cultism.
Even though these folks are aware of the 150-plus million of their countrymen who became vaccinated (with no evidence of serious side-effects) they still insist on placing themselves, their families and neighbors at risk by clinging to stupid, lethal justifications for exposing themselves to the killer of over 600,000 Americans.
Medical dictatorship? What rubbish when the only harmful forced behavior is the brainwashing of millions who would rather trust some internet fanatic than tens of thousands of doctors, nurses and scientists who have striven ceaselessly to save the lives of people who they will never know.
It was the “greatest generation” that made huge personal sacrifices to preserve our democracy and way of life. But the terrible lack of simple caring and societal responsibility evident in today’s vaccine deniers defies any definition of “Independence Day.” And should a Delta resurgence of COVID-19 claim the lives of untold new victims, may Almighty God have mercy of those who succumbed to the dictatorship of fear and ignorance.
Thomas Smith
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.