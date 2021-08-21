As children return to in-person classrooms and pediatric COVID-19 cases skyrocket — particularly throughout the South — two men continue to stand out as the most callous, least rational of their species: Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas and Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida.
With their insatiable craving for the anti-science adulation of Trumpist fanatics, they are utterly committed in an effort to make Texas and Florida children as unsafe and vulnerable to a Delta infection as possible.
By outlawing the most effective mitigation available — a simple mask — these politicians are inviting the worst risk of a lethal disease. They have even turned to the criminal act of extorting school officials by threatening to seize salaries, and withhold funding specifically allocated by Congress to enable schools to reopen safely.
When the impact of their immoral, life-threatening actions result in raging childhood disease this fall, the suffering they will have caused will bring about the well-deserved hatred and political retribution reserved only for the most vile of elected leaders.
Thomas Smith
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.