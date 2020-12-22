I’ve been reading about the county commissioners talking about getting extra pay for services rendered. Owosso wants to raise water rates. I’m not going to get into the needs of either project; I’ll take them at their word. However Mr. and Mrs. Grinch, this is certainly not the time to beat a dead horse. Both projects didn’t sneak up on you.
Both government entities must surely know that small business is failing, people have lost their jobs, insurance, vehicles and homes, and are struggling to pay food bills, gas and electric bills as the virus still lurks in the air. Government gives out tax abatements like Halloween candy and the taxpayer has to absorb the lost revenue.
Give them a break at this time as well as some hope. During this time of the season, a good amount of people want to see that light at the end of the tunnel and hope it’s not just a train.
Keith Johnson
Corunna
