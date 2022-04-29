Wait, what? One of the latest in a long line of inane earworms foisted upon us by advertisers to wheedle their way into our minds. Vast amounts of time and money are expended to concoct the most effective means of establishing a foothold in a person’s subconscious/conscience.
Wall Street isn’t the only player in this game. Political operatives bounce a constant barrage of dialogue off their intended focus groups to see what resonates with them. Meant to segregate us, xenophobia has become the most potent fertilizer to nourish the disdain directed at “the others.” “Virtue signaling,” hot for a day or two, withered and died on the vine.
However, “woke” has survived all attempts at eradication, and like many other nuisances, has mutated and thrives despite all efforts to thwart its spread. Likewise, the dreaded “critical race theory” and “defund the police” slogans have been twisted into something totally different from the intent, which is to illuminate critical racial revelations and the call for the refunding of police departments away from institutions that themselves are increasingly not held accountable for their own lawless actions.
Brains should be the first solution for deescalation rather than a bullet. But I digress.
Florida claims to be “awake, not woke.” Gov. Ron DeSantis — you-know-who’s would-be Mini-Me — has proclaimed Florida the freest state in the nation. Really? The man constantly uses children and their parents for photo opportunities — nothing unusual about that. Yet, with cameras rolling, he belittles a young girl for her choice to wear a mask, whereby she ruined the illusion he tries so hard to create. Ever mindful of his image, after signing the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill while flourishing ubiquitous Sharpie markers, he displays his handiwork to several smartly uniformed schoolchildren in his captive audience.
Yep, Ronnie never misses an opportunity to toot his own horn or unleash that filthy, four letter word: woke. If honesty and character are virtues you hold dear, you should be afraid-very afraid.
Mike Martin
Owosso
