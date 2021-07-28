When I came to Shiawassee County 50 years ago in May 1971, three institutions seemed solid: General Motors, American democracy and Shiawassee County’s vibrant, free press.
General Motors is solid again, but in an altered and much lesser form.
American democracy has been tested through misuse of the 12th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution; it is even more vulnerable today.
As to the free press in Shiawassee County, there was an outspoken radio station (WOAP), the Flint Journal had a secondary but influential presence, there were even more weeklies — though the not-yet-present Independent and The Argus-Press wa fatter.
In 2021, there is social media, though it is not a part of my life, such that I will not comment further.
This letter is my response to the issue of Shiawassee County’s payments of COVID-19 hazard payments.
My recollection is that one of our founding fathers said something to the effect that between government and a free press, a free press is more vital.
My view is that the calling out of Shiawassee County government by Dan Basso, Greyson Steele and Josh Champlin of The Argus-Press met such responsibility.
But of the three state institutions, I worry most about The Argus-Press as the last bastion of a vibrant, free press in Shiawassee County. The decline of print media and the recent spike in COVID-19 are continuing perils.
Arnold Dunchock
Owosso
