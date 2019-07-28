There is a young girl, about 20 years old, in a wheelchair who lives just north of the country club.
She cannot get a job because Rush Township did not vote for SATA buses come into the township.
They can’t even come into the township to take her to the doctor. Her mother works and can’t do it.
What are people like her to do?
“Grandma” Bliss
Rush Township
