Woodhull Township in Shiawassee County has been awarded $388,023.34 to be used for lawful township expenditures. How would township residents like to see this money spent?
Under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program awarded money to all Michigan townships that can be spent on projects that would benefit their residents. The Woodhull Township Board created the ARPA Funds Advisory Committee to come up with a list of potential projects. This committee is made up of volunteers who would like input from Woodhull Township residents. What do you want?
Townships have very few restrictions on how to spend the funds. Some categories of possible uses include improvements or expansions to township facilities, parks and recreation facilities, cemeteries, emergency services and equipment, roads, sidewalks, computer equipment, outdoor lighting, election equipment, feasibility studies, broadband infrastructure, and more. The ARPA Funds Advisory Committee would like to know what projects are important to you.
Woodhull Township residents should submit ideas in writing to:
ARPA Funds Advisory Committee, Woodhull Township Hall, PO Box 166, Shaftsburg, MI, 48882. You may also use the township drop box, or send an email to supervisorwoodhull@gmail.com. Submissions must be received by March 7, 2022. Submissions should include: Your name, contact information (optional), proposed project, a brief description of the project and why it is important.
For further information regarding the SLFRF program, go to treasury.gov and search “SLFRF final rule.” Questions may be sent to supervisorwoodhull@gmail.com.
On behalf of the ARPA Funds Advisory Committee, I sincerely thank you for any ideas submitted.
Susan Parker
Chair, ARPA Funds Advisory Committee
