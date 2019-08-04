Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency (SATA) is the public transportation agency for all residents of Shiawassee County. Anyone can ride.
Ride reservations can be made at any time. It is not necessary to schedule a ride 24 hours in advance; however, the more notice you give us, the better chance you have of getting the time and date you want or need. If you call the same day that you need a ride, we’ll do our best, but may not be able to accommodate. Some individuals reserve their rides six or more months in advance.
All Shiawassee County senior citizens ride free between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. because the Shiawassee Council on Aging is financing this program with a grant. The only drawback is senior citizens who do not live in one of the five cities or six townships whose local governmental units support SATA do not have as many choices as to when/if we can accommodate them.
The standard one-way ride to/from anywhere in the county costs $3. Residents of local governmental units who do not participate with SATA pay $9 for one-way rides. In both cases, passengers 18 or younger, senior citizens 60 and older, and those with ADA defined disabilities get a 50-percent discount. This only applies to senior citizens who ride before 9 a.m. and after 6 p.m.
If your municipality does not currently financially support SATA, contact your township supervisor or clerk and let her/him know why SATA is important to you. The three largest advantages for residents of participating local governmental units include the ability to reserve a ride up to a year in advance, fares as low as $1.50 per trip anywhere in the county, and the ability to set up recurring rides, such as five days a week to work, three days a week to dialysis, or once a week to the grocery store.
Finally, SATA is currently hiring and training a part-time dispatcher and drivers. If you know of anyone who is interested in applying for either position, encourage her/him to pick up an application at SATA, 180 N. Delaney Road in Owosso Township, as soon as possible. Drivers do not have to have experience, but those who hold a commercial driver license (CDL) will be given priority.
Brochures containing much of this information may be requested by calling (989) 729-2687, sending an email to info@satabus.org, or asking a SATA bus driver.
Mary Rice
Executive director
Shiawassee Area
Transportation Agency
