There are 8,287 ignorant people in Shiawassee County. On March 10, in the Democratic primary, that was the number of people who voted for Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg combined.
Former Vice President Joe Biden received 4,810 votes. Sen. Bernie Sanders got 3,072 and Bloomberg had 405 votes.
Biden has three nicknames: Uncle Joe, Creepy Joe and All-hands Joe. To some people, Biden is seen as a type of uncle with odd behavior. They tend to brush off his behavior as playful: That’s just good ol’ Uncle Joe.
Creepy Joe makes people cringe. They are in denial about what they see concerning his antics.
All-hands Joe is self-explanatory. Go to YouTube and type “Joe Biden inappropriate behavior.” One video in particular shows former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions swatting Biden’s hand away from his young daughter.
Another video is “Top Democrats defend Biden” about accusations of inappropriate touching. Yet another story is Joe Biden’s mixed legacy on sexual misconduct.
As for Sanders, who has proclaimed himself a democratic socialist, remember socialists are communists who have not picked up a gun.
The votes for Bloomberg had to have been part of a joke.
There is a saying, “It doesn’t matter who you vote for, just vote” — 8,287 people took that seriously.
Bryan Moon
Corunna
(3) comments
If all we can do is relate to other people through insulting nick names, we are in no position to evaluate other people's level of ignorance.
Wow, Bryan - Your ignorance is beyond comprehension. I am a well informed Democrat, and I dislike Trump's childish name-calling (among many other things). The fact that you condone his behavior shows your personal ignorance. But I would never go so far as to say that all Republicans are ignorant. I feel sorry for you.
C'mon man! Your mindset is hurting a lot of people, perhaps no one like yourself.
