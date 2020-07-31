Pleasant View, the Shiawassee County Medical Care Facility, 275 Caledonia Drive, has been a valuable county resource for more than 173 years, evolving from the county poor farm in 1843.
The families in Shiawassee are choosing Pleasant View to care for their loved ones because the staff demonstrates a true compassion for life. Through rigorous training and commitment, Pleasant View has created an outstanding and trustworthy team. Caring for our loved ones by ensuring their safety and the highest level of care is their number one goal.
Pleasant View is licensed and certified for Medicaid and Medicare. The residents vary in age and require 24-hour, seven-day-a-week nursing care. Alongside offering short-term rehabilitation services and skilled nursing services, Pleasant View has become known in the community for the exceptional quality of care they give our residents in a comfortable, home-like setting.
With approximately 280 employees, Pleasant View continues to show its commitment to the community, with 75 percent of its employees being residents of Shiawassee County.
The upcoming millage vote Aug. 4 is a renewal. The passage of this millage allows Pleasant View to continue giving excellent resident care that we’ve all come to expect from them. It also allows the replacement and repairs needed on equipment and supplies and provides jobs with competitive wages and benefits to approximately 280 employees.
Shiawassee residents will have an opportunity to vote to pass the millage on the Aug. 4 ballot. The millage provides about 16 percent of the facility’s operating budget. It is imperative that we vote to pass this millage Aug. 4. Pleasant View is a strong addition to our community and they are committed to caring for the residents of Shiawassee County.
Daniel L. McMaster
District 2
Shiawassee County
commissioner
