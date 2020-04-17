What a mess we’re in. Thank God we have a governor with courage and leadership — both Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (of New York) — to help us through this crisis. We are still months away from testing and a year and a half to a vaccine for COVID-19.
We have a federal emergency crisis act that is not being used properly.
We have a circus act that can’t deviate to normalcy, with a president’s intelligence like a box of rocks and cunning like a braggadocio psychopath.
He knows people’s weaknesses and knows how to seduce them and pass the blame away from himself.
Jack Erhardt
Burns Township
