Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama: What do these six presidents all have in common?
Three Democratic and three Republican presidents — all elected since 1976 — have respected the 1978 Inspectors General Act, creating the critical “watchdogs” which have uncovered government corruption in administrations of both parties.
Only one president, so corrupt and authoritarian he could not tolerate the scrutiny of these independent officials, has fired four of our “watchdogs” without cause.
That Donald Trump would have the gall (in the midst of his many abuses of power) to destroy the one law that puts sunlight on all government failures is symptomatic of his contempt for any oversight of government agencies and appointees.
Adding insult to injury, the Republican-led Senate (with a handful of exceptions, like Sen. Mitt Romney) has been silent during the Trump purge. When this 1978 law came before the Senate for renewal a few years ago, there was not a single “no” vote, so complete was Congress’s faith in its power to uncover wrongdoing.
Yet today, Trump and his GOP “rubber stamps” are throwing their political arms around the use of dictatorship, which will result from the loss of these inspectors general. Another glaring example of Trump’s conversion to authoritarianism is his refusal to nominate “permanent” appointees for major cabinet posts — each requiring a Senate confirmation. Instead he names “temporary” replacements which can serve for 90 days, without any Senate oversight.
In this manner he can surround himself with corrupt “yes men” who show loyalty solely to Trump’s agenda — and no concern for their oaths of office. Why, you might ask, do our laws permit these colossal distortions of normal executive behavior? Because until Trump, presidents observed traditions created by centuries of presidential constraint, honoring the obvious public good.
Donald John Trump may as well take the original United States Constitution from our National Archives and shred it — for his destruction of norms and traditions have rendered that precious document null and void.
Thomas Smith
Durand
Awesome letter! The ultimate bully and punk who runs his mouth because he knows he can't be touched. Still thinks he is doing his TV show. Challenge him and
"you're fired!"
