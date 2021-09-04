Today is my 74th birthday. However, I find it very difficult to have a “happy” birthday because of the sad, actually deplorable, situation our country is in.
We are now being led, or maybe I should say held hostage, by a commander in chief that a recent poll of Americans showed 52 percent say he should resign.
Another poll found that 84 percent of Americans feel the manner in which he and his generals handled the exit from Afghanistan was a total, failed, embarrassing disaster.
He should resign, be impeached or court-martialed for dereliction of duty. He will not resign because he is too egotistical, he will not be impeached because the cowardly Democrats control the House and Senate. How he ever got elected is really astounding. Because of the COVID-19 situation, his handlers could keep him hidden in the basement and not let the people see how mentally diminished he has become. They propped him up and had him read from the teleprompter what they instructed him to say. They are still doing that. He reads what they what they have written and then in a press conference he has a list of the reporters that he is instructed to call on to ask him softball questions. And he says he can’t take any more questions because he will get in trouble as he turns his back and totters away as he puts his mask back on.
Even more dangerous to our country is if Joe Biden were to somehow not be able to continue, his vice president would perform even worse, if that is possible. I do not begin to know what God’s plan is for our country, however, I feel that he sent Donald Trump here in 2016 to show Americans how a country should be run and to come up with a vaccine in warp speed time that the Biden administration would have taken five years to develop.
Biden’s followers would be more interested in critical race theory, white supremacy, gay rights, climate change and getting all vehicles battery-powered by 2030. The batteries that will be manufactured in China and run on the electricity produced by oil and natural gas that runs through pipelines that he shut down and coal plants that China is building at a very rapid pace. I thought it was global warming that the Democrats were worried about, but then Biden asked Saudi Arabia to increase its oil production to help us out and keep gas prices down.
He must think part of the globe doesn’t affect the United States because we are on the other side of the globe. Dr. Jill Biden should be ashamed of herself for encouraging Joe to run for president because she could surely see what a diminished mental state he was and is in.
Dan Manausa
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.