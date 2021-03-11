U.S. Sen. Gary Peters
D-Michigan
A year into this pandemic, it’s clear that Michiganders and Americans still need additional support to put food on the table, pay their bills and make ends meet.
I have heard gut-wrenching personal stories from countless Michiganders — who are trying to keep their heads above water and get through this public health and economic crisis. The American Rescue Plan will deliver much-needed relief, and I’m glad this bill is now going to be signed into law.
This landmark aid package includes robust funding to distribute direct $1,400 stimulus checks, accelerate vaccine distribution, help ensure schools can reopen safely, extend unemployment benefits, support small businesses and help communities carry out essential functions.
I was proud to help pass the American Rescue Plan in the Senate, and I look forward to President Joe Biden enacting this comprehensive relief that will help Michiganders emerge from this dark winter.
U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow
D-Michigan
Michigan families have been through so much this past year just trying to keep their families safe, educate their children at home and survive the financial challenges of this health pandemic. They need and deserve to know that their government has their back.
The American Rescue Plan does just that. The Plan we just passed will get vaccines into people’s arms, provide direct financial help for people to survive the pandemic and help return students safely back to school and so much more.
U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar
R-Midland
Nearly all of this legislation passed by the Democrats is a pork barrel list of priorities that is unrelated to the pandemic. Ninety-five percent of the money that is in this bill for schools will not even be used this year. So Democrats are taking the money from taxpayers now and not even giving it to schools until years later.
Republicans have repeatedly proposed legislation requiring schools to re-open immediately, but Democrats have rejected it despite clear evidence school closures are hurting students, with an increased risk of suicide and a decline in academic performance.
In this bill, Democrats are also giving a bailout to failed New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other financially troubled states for reckless decisions they made before the pandemic. Michigan ended last year with a $3.7 billion surplus and our residents shouldn’t be bailing out New York, Illinois and California for those states’ bad financial decisions.
Last year, I supported bipartisan relief packages that provided direct relief for Michigan families, small businesses, and health care providers during this pandemic. A year later, there is still a trillion dollars left over that has not been spent that can help Michigan residents who are struggling. Vaccines are now more widely available and cases are way down. It’s time to re-open schools, and let hardworking Michigan residents safely go back to work.
