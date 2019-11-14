I’m watching the impeachment hearings and I find this very troubling — even more so than President Donald Trump’s phone call to Urkraine.
I find that Rudy Giuliani acting like a Secretary of State and more or less representing the U.S. and being privy to certain information, should be a concern of everyone’s.
President Trump, according to the U.S. Constitution Article 2, is to only have those appointed and approved by Congress and the House act on foreign policy.
Trump seems to think he can do whatever he wants. The president can’t just have anyone he wants to act on foreign policy. My problem with Trump is he thinks can do whatever he wants. He took an oath of office to uphold the Constitution of the United States.
Debbie Goschke
Rush Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.