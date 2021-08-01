It’s important that we address some major problems in law enforcement. Strongly ingrained elements of racism, misogyny, homophobia, corruption, violence and incompetence plague our law enforcement apparatus.
Additionally, the resurgence of the politicization of law enforcement, using police to implement political objectives and as a tool of oppression is an added and urgent problem that must be addressed.
As I have written previously, I believe it’s important to speak truth now more than ever. In that vein, I think it’s important to acknowledge good policing; to acknowledge what does work. I have seen corruption, nepotism, brutality and incompetence in our local law enforcement. Part of this is due to dysfunction in our greater culture outside of policing. The dysfunctional male identity dynamic and racism all factor into all of this.
But luckily we have some outstanding members of law enforcement in our community. I wanted to mention a few of them here: former and current sheriff’s office deputies and sergeants Lassen Rodger Krueger, and former deputy Cecil Garcia. I have seen these gentlemen perform above and beyond the call of duty. They serve with absolute honesty and integrity, even-tempered and with empathy and intelligence. These men are trusted even by those that they have arrested.
One of them had a man he had previously arrested who had outstanding warrants. The man sought out this deputy and surrendered himself to this deputy because he feared violent retaliation from his local police department and knew that this officer was honest and by the book. I watched the same deputy intervene some years ago to save an infant who was in danger. It was not uncommon to see Garcia pulled over by the side of the road helping someone fix their tire or pick up some lumber that had spilled off a truck.
These officers exemplify good policing and keep our community safer. Their intelligence, honesty, empathy and professionalism should be taken as the model of good policing. If everyone in our community knows and trusts those that police them we are all safer. Additionally I wanted to acknowledge former corrections officers Kathy McGuckin and Bill King, Det. Vic Wysylyshyn, amd officer Arbogast of Owosso PD. There are many others. I speak on those I know.
Imagine how much more effective these officers could be in an honest system that rewards good empathetic policing.
Jeff Carmody
Owosso
