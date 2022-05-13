I went to the Springrove store in Owosso Saturday and after I parked and got out of the car, I witnessed a verbal attack of a senior man by an African American woman in her 20s passing out a petition for abortion. She was totally in the wrong — it’s illegal to be within so many feet of a store, which she stood less than 5 feet from door. As he refused to sign, she said, “that’s OK I see you’re old and set in your ways.” A total lack of respect for her elders and misunderstanding of laws for collecting signatures for any petition.
She approached me within the same distance from the door. I complained to the guy who manages Springrove. After he asked them to leave his store, someone called Owosso Public Safety. The woman and the other two people who were accompanying her proceeded to a car which was parked a half-block away from the area.
As I exited, the African American woman flipped me off. How can anyone condone her actions? It shows the breakdown of respect for older adults. I bet after our state attorney general and secretary of state receives a complaint about these clear violation rules of collecting petitions signatures neither will even look at the clear violation of Michigan law.
Jeff Schumacher
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.