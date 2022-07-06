To piggyback on the June 23 letter regarding the Owosso Middle School property, I am offering some additional views. First, I agree with the writer’s thoughts and suggestions. Yes, the taxpayers’ money has paid the middle school off more than once. Donating it to the city, in my opinion, is a really good idea.
Here are some issues that will take serious consideration and planning but, in my opinion, are essential for this community.
The property is owned by the public school system, has river frontage and has used by the public for many years. The Mitchell family graciously donated a great deal of money several years ago to build the Mitchell Amphitheater. It is my understanding the city of Owosso owns the Mitchell Amphitheater and there has been a long-term lease between the public schools and the city. I was recently informed the lease is now expired.
It would be a sad day in this community if the school system sold that property with the Mitchell Amphitheater on it to any kind of investor who would potentially demolish it. That portion of the school property has been used for the benefit of the public for as long as Curwood Days has been in existence.
In addition, the Mitchell Amphitheater has been used for many years for the Summer Concert series and SummerPraise series. Other cultural experiences and events have occurred at the amphitheater site, which is if I correctly recall was the main purpose for the construction.
I am suggesting that a local committee be formed to work with the public school system to ensure that the best use is attained. Following are my two recommendations for this property: the public school system donate the Shiawassee River, frontage, including a minimum depth of 75 to 100 feet, to the city of Owosso for public use forever; and the school system should donate the necessary amount of land (to be studied and surveyed) to the amphitheater association so the Mitchell Amphitheater and enough land will always continue be available to the public for its intended use.
The riverfront area mentioned above should be donated in my opinion to the parks and recreation department for the city.
Don Horton
Owosso
