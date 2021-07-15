The followers of Trumpism apparently have never taken the time to read the following quote by former President Ronald Reagan. If they did, it is most unfortunate for our country’s future that they have chosen to totally ignore his wisdom.
“For this nation to remain true to its principles, we cannot allow Americans’ vote to be denied, diluted or defiled. The right to vote is the crown jewel of American liberties and we will not see it diminished.”
Though I did not vote for President Reagan, I held the highest admiration for his character and statesmanship, especially when he told the president of the Soviet Union to tear down the Berlin wall.
This is quite the opposite from our previous president who, before a world-wide audience, said that he agreed with President Vladimir Putin, who told him Russia did not interfere in our national election, even though our 17 intelligence agencies informed the president that this certainly had occurred.
President Reagan exhibited the highest level of courage and leadership, while President Donald Trump exhibited incompetence in his position as the leader of the free world.
Now is the time for the Grand Old Party of Lincoln to adhere to the precious words cited in President Reagan’s quote.
Frank Davis
Vernon
