I’m writing as the father of a 6-year-old son with Down syndrome. I want to thank State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, for all the hard work he has done to help special needs families in Michigan.
I know Ben is the father of two special needs children himself, so when he tackles these issues he knows firsthand about our struggles and the daily challenges our children face. Ben takes the time to work on behalf of a segment of the population that too many of our legislators (and legislative hopefuls) forget about.
For instance, he passed legislation into law that creates a special needs fingerprint database so law enforcement can reunite lost nonverbal children with their parents. He also worked hard on a bill allowing for a special designation on driver’s licenses and state ID cards that signifies communication impairment. Ben has also been a staunch advocate for more workforce placement opportunities for special needs individuals.
And he has done all this without shouting down his opponent or smearing everyone from across the aisle. Thank you Ben, you’ve got my vote this November.
Ryan Painter
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.