On Jan. 6, like millions of Americans, I was watching the horrors of the violence at our nation’s Capitol by Donald Trump’s supporters, breaking into the symbol of our democracy, killing people with the intent of holding our legislators hostage until they gave into their demands of overturning the lawful election — all incited by the president’s lies and conspiracy theories he repeated.
The Argus-Press came, and what do I see on the front page? State Sen. Tom Barrett playing into this fiasco and supporting the lies. It seems as though the many Republicans who went along with this, and are just as culpable as the president, did it for the attention and fundraising — only caring about their selfish motives and not what these lies are doing to the country.
I will never forget those Republicans who chose to go along with the self-serving lies and caused this crisis. If they would have tried to put him in check four years ago, maybe none of this would have happened. But Trump is like a little kid — if you take an inch and nothing happens, you are going to start taking miles. Trump has never had to take responsibility for anything in his life. His daddy bailed him out of all of his failed business attempts; when his businesses lost money he declared bankruptcy (six times) so he would not have to pay his workers. It destroyed many companies. Someone else paid off the women he violated. He has always blamed others.
My father was an officer during World War II. He was one of the first to liberate the concentration camps. He talked of the sickening smell, and of walking into one of the ovens and seeing bodies going through on a conveyor built.
Even as a little kid, I wondered how someone like Adolf Hitler could rise to power. He wasn’t that smart, but he knew how to use people and get others to do his dirty work. How did he ever get people to go along with him? Did he give them power, which is the ultimate corrupter? After his fall, even some of the people in his leadership roles declared they did not believe in his “master race” concept, or his other lies and evils, but just went along with him.
I spent much of my career teaching in college trying to teach students critical thinking and not to just accept something just because it was in print or from an oral source. I always felt like if students could learn how to critically think, they would be all right.
Here’s a critical thinking question for those who think it was a rigged election: Republicans, all over this country, did very well in this election, they took over some seats that were toss-ups, kept seats that might not have been expected, and in general, did well — except Trump.
Since we have one sheet of paper to express your vote, (at least in Michigan) how did that happen? Did people cut off the top of the ballot and “steal” the part where Trump’s name was? What was the name of the person who had suitcases and stole 500,000 votes? How did they find these people? Why didn’t those people speak up themselves?
They were slated to win the Georgia runoffs in the Senate. People revolted from Trump’s personal attack and illogical rhetoric and voted in the Democrats.
Because of people like Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Josh Hawley and others who know better, we will have to live with the wrath that this president created along with his abettors. They will have to live with the anger and disruption they helped to create.
Mark Twain said, “Anger is an acid that can do more damage to the vessel in which it is stored rather than on any vessel on which it is poured.” Let those responsible in any way on an acidic action that culminated in an horrible attack on our democracy, accept this blame. Now, we need to move forward, and let our newly legally elected president-elect try to help us heal.
Laurel Robb
Owosso
