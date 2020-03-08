Ever since Donald Trump decided to run for president, mental health professionals have been cautioning the public about the impact his blatantly recognizable personality disorder would have on the nation’s well being.
One of academia’s leading experts on violence, Brandi Lee at Yale, published “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President” in 2017.
Professionals in the field are tasked to warn their communities when a person’s mental status makes them a hazard to their neighbors. This is termed the “duty to warn” function and this publication served that role quite well. The Community District Library has this book and I invite anyone curious about the issue to lay hands on it. It’s a sobering read.
To the trained eye, Trump’s learning disabilities, dementia symptoms, poor impulse control, proclivity to violence in speech and episodic tantrums, paranoid world view, daily distortions of reality, habits of delusional lying, a proclivity to deny obvious facts and a fanatically grandiose sense of self all constitute a clear danger to our republic.
And that’s just his mind. That he’s also obese, consumes the worst foods possible and appears to suffer a sleep disorder certainly doesn’t abet his mental condition. To a clinician, a person in this shape is the last one you’d want giving orders from the White House.
In January, he assassinated Iran’s leading general, a man who had aided our war with ISIS, on the whimsical notion that the man was planning “imminent attacks ” on U.S. bases. He recently had to admit that, no, this really wasn’t so. He’d made it up. This violation of international law brought on retaliation that give rise to 100 traumatic brain injuries. Knowing Mr. Trump is one room away from the nuclear codes should give us all chills.
So now we have a global health crisis in the form of a virus that spreads fast, is more lethal than the flu and is disrupting travel, commerce and health care infrastructures worldwide. And what kind of problem solving measures does Trump bring to this crisis? Denial of truth and self-soothing fantasy.
Wednesday night he told millions of Fox News viewers that people infected with the virus could go to work and be OK. Neighbors, if you have the symptoms, stay home so you don’t spread the disease around. In ignoring the advice of the CDC and the World Health Organization Trump casually put the health of many people at risk.
He’s apparently not able to take in and process the expertise most of us can readily grasp. Instead of addressing empirical truth, he constructs preferred notions, i.e. delusions. To him, just thinking something makes it so. It’s one of the worst habits of grandiose narcissists.
This is the latest, and perhaps plainest, example of why many healthcare professionals join Dr. Brandi Lee’s judgment that our president is dangerous to the welfare of our nation. Don’t listen to him; watch and read what science tells us through the institutions we created to protect us.
David Glenn
Byron
