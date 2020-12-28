As much as I disagree with the president, I must agree with him on him not signing the coronavirus bill for the following reasons:
The bill contains $300 million for internet expansion in rural areas.
The bill contains $35 billion for climate and energy programs.
The bill contains $82 billion for education.
The bill contains funding for a nonprofit organization to help China and Iran to gain better access to the internet.
The bill creates two new museums.
The bill restores Pell grants to students who are incarcerated.
The bill allows businesses to fully claim all meal expenditures or the three-martini lunch.
The bill has a horse racing provision that gives $10 million to a horse racing consortium.
The bill allows large corporations to claim as tax deductions, all the federal loans they have received — “double-dipping.”
The bill gives the military another $5 billion boost.
The bill includes all the programs that Democrats and Republicans could not get agreement on during the past four years.
And those petty, insane, crap-filled personal programs and so many others that make up this last minute deal give only $600 to each person in a household.
Blame both sides of the aisle, Republicans and Democrats alike, and especially their leaders who put this crappy deal together at the last minute and demanded a vote while not allowing their members any time to read the provisions.
Jack Smith
Durand
