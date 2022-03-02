Absolute power corrupts absolutely. Whether they be drug kingpins or petroczars, the realization that they possess something the rest of the world seemingly cannot live without enables them to bend everyone over the proverbial (oil) barrel.
These demands/addictions enable such unscrupulous fiends to behave however they please. They are above the law and, in many cases, they are the law. This daisy chain of despots represents the inner circle that Donald Trump aspires to join.
Decades ago, the effects of the internal combustion engine became obvious. Environmental regulations were enacted to lessen the damage caused by burning fossil fuels. Every attempt to halt the headlong descent into global climactic ruin has been neutered by big business chasing the almighty dollar.
Had we not taken the wrong (right) turn at that crucial time, a “greener” energy policy would have averted many of the pitfalls/expenses that accompany our addiction to oil. We stew about the price of gasoline. My invitation to anyone inseparably hitched to their petroleum-powered pony; saddle up, fill ‘er up, pull ‘er into the barn, close the door, roll down the windows, start ‘er up, fire up your favorite playlist, kick your feet up and enjoy that fresh air.
Like a prospect hoping to get patched into an outlaw MC, Trump was tasked with doing repugnant jobs for his election campaign manager, Vladimir Putin. One was to emasculate NATO. Another was to soften up Ukraine for Russian occupation. Fortunately, he failed. Maybe if he would have succeeded if somebody was there to transcribe the instructions he received during his closed-door session with Putin’s pair of Sergei stooges.
Nah, he probably would’ve torn them into bite-sized pieces and swallowed them.
Now we watch with bated breath as Putin bombs, burns and buries Ukraine under the pretense of “keeping peace.” Trump’s response? Genius! Putin’s quest for warm-water seaports and a couple more time-zones for Mother Russia has our undivided attention. His linchpins? Pipelines supplying most of eastern Europe and another tactic used by ruthless dictators worldwide — flood neighboring countries with millions displaced by war and crimes against humanity.
Two comedians became presidents of their respective countries; one American, one Ukrainian. Who would you rather have as president; someone willing to die for his country, or someone impeached for extorting that hero and doing anything to allow tyrants to act with impunity?
Yeah, I’m not surprised in the least — just dismayed.
Mike Martin
Owosso
