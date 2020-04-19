Richard Maurer’s letter in Saturday’s newspaper is wrought with incorrect information.
I often read letters I disagree with, but none have attempted to make such an extreme argument based on such little evidence.
He writes there is no clause in the Constitution that gives the state the power to violate citizens’ individual rights. This is incorrect; “police power” is a concept outlined in the 10th Amendment to the Constitution which gives the state the power to “enforce order” under certain circumstances, which includes circumstances in which the general welfare of the public is put at risk.
I am willing to argue this pandemic is an instance in which the state should act in the best interest of the general welfare of its residents.
If Maurer needs more evidence, I would cite the 1905 Supreme Court case, Jacobson v. Massachusetts, in which the court ruled it is within the constitutional rights of the state to enforce compulsory vaccines. Although some believed this was in violation of the 14th Amendment, the Supreme Court ruled otherwise, citing police powers. They concluded enforcing compulsory vaccines would be in the best interest of the population.
Similarly, if a case was ever brought against the governor of Michigan, the court would rule she was acting in the best interest of the population, as there is substantial evidence indicating social distancing is “flattening the curve.”
Maurer writes he feels compelled to stand up for the Constitution, however, he fails to identify any legitimate violations of the Constitution from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. He writes the protest was not a “political type thing,” but admits there were Trump flags there. He criticizes Democrats for calling the president names, yet he calls Democrats “Nazis,” “uncaring,” “violent,” “slobs” and “kind of like Brown Shirts.”
You can see why I take offense to his contradictory argument.
I consider myself a moderate Democrat. I find that facts are more effective than acts of hate. The situation he described about his son’s interaction with a “non-freedom loving fool” is inexcusable and should not be overlooked. I’m not trying to preach that Democrats and Republicans should “just get along,” but we should find a set of facts that we agree are true and begin the discussion there.
The Constitution seems like a good place to start.
Taylor Bowie
Owosso Township
When we see the "All Democrats are Nazis" or "All Republicans are Nazis" extremist statements, we are usually dealing with a mental illness problem, not a political one.
