Here’s the real reason the police reforms presented are lacking in the very substance needed to foster reform: People don’t/shouldn’t trust the police because they are allowed by law to lie to suspects to get what they want, even to the point of manipulating evidence, etc., to close a case. It happens and is still happening as I write.
Most lawyers, judges and elected officials that I know, counsel their family and friends to never talk to the police without a lawyer present. Now the police can lie to you, say things about your mother and anyone else near and dear to you, but you better not lie back to them. That really upsets them and is illegal. So until the criminal justice department removes this impediment to trust, reforms will remain wanting.
We don’t accept this behavior from our children (if you want some fun try explaining this to a teenager you might know) and we shouldn’t accept it from our police. Once a police officer buys into the fact they can play fast and loose with the truth, it can lead to the kinds of abuses we are witness to today.
Thomas Ford
Owosso
