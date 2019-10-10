Many of citizens of the United States were not around or involved during the Nixon years.
I was in the Navy during Richard Nixon’s first term as president and busy building a house and doing an apprenticeship in his second term. The long hours didn’t leave much time to follow our country’s eight bleak years.
After seeing the movie “All the President’s Men,” my interest extended into reading the book by the same name, along with the follow up, “The Final Days.”
Since President Donald Trump is not an avid reader, he must have seen the movie. He is following Nixon’s playbook to a “T.” And now the demise of Nixon, the Watergate tapes, has even resurfaced. Trump also has hidden records he’s trying to keep from Congress. Everyone should know Nixon’s infamous statement, “I am not a crook.” The problem with Trump, or at least one problem, he doesn’t know history, or he missed the last part of the movie.
I picked up a wanted poster while I was on vacation. It had Richard Nixon with his attorney generals, the plumbers of Watergate, a total of 20 involved in Watergate. It looks like Trump is now starting to put together his wanted poster. It may be that he’s such an arrogant narcissist that his final chapter will end differently.
I took an oath when sworn into the Navy to preserve and defend the Constitution of these United States. Nixon relegated his oath and lost his presidency. I don’t think Trump even knew what the words meant. I only hope as this plays out, our elected Congressman John Moolenaar remembers his oath to the same Constitution. For all the non-military and non-public servants who have never taken an oath to the United States, read the Constitution.
If you’re not into reading, have your child or grandchild recite the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and think about what the words mean.
Bill Kline
Middlebury Township
