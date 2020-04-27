This is a simple thank you letter. We have so much to be grateful for and I am certain I will miss thanking someone who should be thanked – please forgive me.
I am thankful for a wonderful employer who supports their employees and communicates appreciation. I am able to work from home and I realize how fortunate that is. It is challenging in many ways but it is working.
Our health care workers are putting themselves (and likely their families) at risk every day. Thank you all for taking that risk for my family and me — not only the doctors and nurses, but also the housekeeping staff, the food service staff, the lab techs.
Thank you to our local pharmacies for providing medications to us all. Thank you to the postal workers who continue to sort and deliver our mail. Thank you to the truckers, FedEx and UPS employees and drivers who continue to deliver to our stores and homes. Thank you to the folks who continue to pick up our trash every week.
Thank you to our city of Owosso employees, public works, police and fire department for showing up every day. Thank you to every state of Michigan employee who helps keep our state running.
Thank you to Consumers Power for continuing to provide us with gas and electricity. Thank you to the grocery employees who stock the shelves, run the registers, and even deliver to our cars and homes. Thank you to all the folks who are preparing and packing meals for the children of our community. Thank you to the local restaurants who are still trying to serve our community. Thank you to every person who has supported those restaurants — it means more than you know.
Last, but not least, thank you to The Argus-Press, which still shows up on our front porch every day. We are grateful.
Linda L. Robertson
Owosso
