In spite of the unending ridicule of President Donald Trump by the usual Democratic letter writers, the media and the Democratic Party, many citizens reject this irrational campaign and will legally elect him again.
Why? It’s about policy and not personality. He made the right campaign promises and he has been trying to keep them. They included immigration reform, strengthening our military, appointing constitutionalist judges, improving the economy, ridding the country of its economy-stifling over-regulation, cutting the power of unelected career bureaucrats, and draining the swamp.
The most contentious was to drain the swamp. The reaction was as expected, with swamp dwellers starting a campaign even before his inauguration to destroy him. They, including the traditional media, for two years, day after day, tried to sell us the narrative that he was elected because he colluded with the Russians.
Their fair-haired “most respected person in Washington,“ Robert Mueller, would indict him. But Mueller could not, after two years and millions of dollars, do it. Even though supported by an almost unanimously Democrat core of lawyers, he found no evidence of collusion by Trump or his campaign.
Vote for a Democrat? Democrats are the consummate hypocrites, ignoring President Barack Obama’s collusion in promising the Russians he would have much more freedom after the election to work with them. They call Trump corrupt, but ignored years of Sen. Harry Reid’s and Obama’s corruption. The Democrats and their lapdog media daily call Trump a liar, yet were unperturbed by Obama’s obvious lying when he repeatedly said, “If you like your health care plan, you can keep it.”
The media has been so dishonest that no one can say with confidence that he understands what is true or what is another fabrication of a biased media. About a year ago, a highly respected retired journalism professor from a major journalism program posted on Facebook that “the time for advocacy journalism has arrived.”
What does “advocacy journalism” mean? It obviously means bias. So determined are the “journalists” to destroy Trump, they have abandoned the keystone of journalism, balance, to support their narrative of irrational hatred.
Unlike the swamp dwellers, including many Republicans, Trump doesn’t need the government job to bolster his power and pack his wallet. So unlike them, he is more interested in what is good for the country than what is good for him. He is another John F. Kennedy, who also would not be welcome in today’s world.
Michael Danek
Laingsburg
