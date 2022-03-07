I would like to thank Diane Mamut, an audiologist at Benson Hearing, for helping a friend of mine, Carmen. He sent his hearing aids to the veterans repair location in Denver a month ago and has been unable to hear since then. I called Diane and asked if she could reprogram an old pair I was no longer using to fit him.
She agreed, so I took Carmen and the hearing aids to Benson. Diane tested his hearing, but she could not use my hearing aids. So, she found a spare pair in her office, reprogrammed them and showed Carmen how to use them. She told him to use them and the electronic recharger at no cost until his hearing aids were returned from Denver.
He attended church on Wednesday and Sunday and said “I can hear!” Thank you, Diane, for your care and concern for our veterans.
Alberta Hyvarinen
Owosso
