I was at a prayer meeting last night and I found out Shiawassee County Medical Care, aka Pleasant View, has removed the chapel so now all the residents of Pleasant View have no church to worship at.
I find this very disturbing, as I have in the past have voted for everything they have asked for. Now, I will be no longer support any type of millage increase because the administration and staff of Pleasant View are depriving the residents of a place of worship.
Instead of people standing on the corner of Shiawassee Street and M-21 with their religious signs, they should picket at Pleasant View, demanding the return of the chapel. Until then, every Shiawassee County resident should vote no on the next millage increase for Pleasant View. Further, more families should check out other means of care for their family needs.
As for whoever made the decision to remove the chapel, I have this to say: You want to deny God? Well, God will deny you before the Father and you should be ashamed of yourself for taking something sacred away from residents. After all, they are paying your salary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.