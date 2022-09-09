I was at a prayer meeting last night and I found out Shiawassee County Medical Care, aka Pleasant View, has removed the chapel so now all the residents of Pleasant View have no church to worship at.

I find this very disturbing, as I have in the past have voted for everything they have asked for. Now, I will be no longer support any type of millage increase because the administration and staff of Pleasant View are depriving the residents of a place of worship.

