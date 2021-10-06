Our legal system is setting a terrible precedent by not prosecuting the Shiawassee County commissioners for theft and fraud.
The message is: You can rob the bank, get caught, return the money and all is forgiven, no consequences.
Do we have two legal systems, one for ordinary citizens and one for politicians?
Think of all the people now incarcerated for the same crimes committed by our commissioners. Does this mean if they make restitution, they get out of jail and have their records cleared?
Perhaps the reason the sheriff and prosecutor have not taken any action is the corruption is more widespread.
It’s time for the state of Michigan to step in and investigate all the financial activities in the county.
Marv Pesik
New Lothrop
(1) comment
Agree, agree.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.