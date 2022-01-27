According to pennmedicine.org: “The shortage of kidneys for transplantation continues to be a public health crisis in the U.S. More than 90,000 patients are waiting for kidney transplants, yet only about 20,000 transplants are performed each year. Annually, nearly 5,000 people on the transplant waiting list die without getting a transplant.”
Thanks to anti-bodily autonomy activists and the United States Supreme Court, approximately 5,000 lives will soon be saved by the men who will be forced by the government to surrender their kidneys for the sake of “the other life” at stake. And that is only the beginning. Any organ that comes in pairs will be fair game for the government to extract one from men in order to save a life. That’s great news from a pro-life perspective.
As soon as the bodily autonomy of women is obliterated by “life-saving” politicians, men will be set free to achieve gender parity with women in being forced to save the lives of others. Since women and girls will be busy serving the pro-life cause for roughly 40 years in “saving” microscopic human lives, men and boys will need to assume the risks and burdens of saving the lives of all those who are over two feet tall.
In case men with health conditions are wondering if there will be exceptions for their health or their own lives in this radical pro-life agenda, the answer is a firm but fair “no.” Men are not entitled to decision-making rights of any nature in regards to their own bodies when another human life is at stake. It’s that simple.
What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. Radical pro-life activists and politicians will be taken to task to ensure that there is no discrimination against men in being forcibly supplied with the opportunity to give the gift of life.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.