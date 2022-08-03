In response to the individual who wrote recently, “Well, it was nice while it lasted, the failed experiment formerly known as republican democracy (a Constitutionally limited republic, actually). America has become the antithesis of its original intention.”
I would have to agree with the writer that we seem to be headed in that direction, but I remain filled with hope that we will be able to right our ways and follow the truth.
One of the foremost constitutional theorists of the founding generation, John Adams, said this about our new government, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” He wasn’t the only Founding Father to hold this view.
Well, with that’s going on in our country right now, it’s as plain as day that we are hardly acting as “moral and religious people.” We have pushed God out in favor of “moral relativism,” whereby each person, or group, determines what’s right and wrong, which will never work. We have all been created with a natural law in our hearts. We know right from wrong.
What has this “moral relativism” brought us? Church attendance is down, while on the rise is the normalization of vandalizing stores, churches and some schools, mass shootings, racial hatred, social injustice, incivility, fraud and the proliferation of pornography to the point that I understand it garners more money than all four major professional sports combined. It seems more than a bit plausible that pornography has been the root cause of many actions that have led to abortions. Does this sound like a “moral and religious people?”
In 1846 abortion was declared illegal in Michigan, and again in 1931 that was reaffirmed to be the case (except to save the life of the mother). In 1972 there was a proposal on the ballot to make abortion legal in Michigan and it was defeated handily at the ballot box, only to have that vote wiped out by the overreach of the Supreme Court in its Roe v. Wade decision in January 1973. It’s fair to note that none of these events happened with even a whisper of the knowledge we have of the unborn today. The people of the past simply had a reverence for the awesome miracle of human life. Where did that go?
As devastating as the loss of 60-some million unborn lives being destroyed is, the callousness of many of the younger generation; children of God, is as disturbing to me as well. I cannot erase the image of a video I saw a while back showing a group of young adults celebrating joyously as they chanted “kill the babies, kill the babies, kill the babies” over and over.
While there are some in the younger generation who have lost their way obviously, still others in the younger generation are more pro-life than their parents are — likely because their first baby picture was an ultrasound which undeniably shows the humanity of the unborn. There is hope for the younger generation. They tend to be warriors of social justice. How unjust is killing tiny unborn humans and wiping out an entire people-class because you are bigger and stronger?
A moral and religious people? I think we have a lot of work to do. Let’s get busy.
Why is your religion of choice the only acceptable religion? Why must the US follow your religious preference? A line I read in an article recently states "my country isn't your church". Many people lead responsible, ethical lives whether they practice your religion or not. The founding fathers did not intend to create a christian theocracy, in fact, our 1st Amendment expressively forbids it.
