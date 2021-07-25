I read State Rep. Ben Frederick’s self-congratulatory screed Thursday regarding the end of the unconstitutional and oligarchic rule of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
One of his cohorts in the legislature even described the initiative process as “the people’s veto.”
Strangely though, the Legislature did not trust the people to state their own preference in this matter and instead took it upon themselves to decide the fate of the law in question. I would have thought that since the people petitioned for their right to decide this matter, via a referendum, the Legislature would have agreed.
As ever, I am disappointed, but not surprised.
Tom Nicoll
Owosso
Editor’s Note: The Legislature voted on a citizen-initiated bill Thursday to overturn a 1945 state law that gives the governor broad emergency powers. Gov. Whitmer used the law as a basis for many of her executive orders during the COVID-19 pandemic. The citizen-initiated bill is immune from veto by the governor. Some lawmakers who were opposed said the Legislature should have let the initiative go to the the 2022 ballot. The state Supreme Court had already ruled the 1945 law was unconstitutional.
