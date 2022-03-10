In the iconic Humphrey Bogart film, “Casablanca,” Bogart’s character “Rick” is being badgered by a local Nazi commander — who threatens that some day soon the Third Reich would be heading toward America. In response, Rick looks at the officer and calmly states that “there are certain areas of New York and Chicago I wouldn’t recommend you invade.”
Russian soldiers will soon learn that the same fact will apply to every major city in the Ukraine.
In a recent CNN interview, a 37-year U.S. Navy Seal reported that, while Putin’s invading army possesses conventional combat superiority, they will suffer ultimate defeat at the hands of a bold, fiercely loyal insurgency — whose successes will decimate the morale of every Russian soldier.
The savagery and destruction wrought by Putin’s generals have already convinced Ukrainians that they have nothing to lose by fighting to the death.
For these patriots, no price is now too great to pay for their liberty, sovereignty — and God-given self-determination.
Thomas Smith
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.