The Corona-19 virus is coming. Oh wait — it’s already here: A man in California, near Travis Air Force Base, has been hospitalized and we have no clue how he contracted it.
I was mostly ignoring this issue until I heard that. So I got busy and offer here a rundown of what we know about this illness so far.
It spreads fast and easily. About 80 percent of infected feel real sick for some days, then recover. But it kills almost 3 percent of the people it infects. Most at risk are smokers over 50 whose compromised lungs succumb to pneumonia.
The symptoms mimic influenza: fever, fatigue, diarrhea and respiratory distress. Because it sets up in the upper lungs, a sneezing infected person is a hazard to everyone around them. You pick it up via airborne droplets or contact with tainted surfaces. You can be infected up to 14 days, passing it along, without showing symptoms.
Corona-19 has infected more than 83,000 people in 48 countries. It originated in a bat in Wuhan, China. That’s speculation so far, but it’s wise to note that bats host all kinds of nasty viruses that don’t make them ill. So never handle a bat bare-handed, or dine on them like they do in China.
Corona-19 is now an epidemic in South Korea, Italy and Iran and it will surely encompass America in time. Its spread pattern has been compared to the Spanish flu which decimated over 50 million about a hundred years ago.
Australia and South Korea have well-integrated public health systems that are staunching its further diffusion. One may expect that our Nordic neighbors will marshal their well-organized health systems to the task with parallel results.
The United States? Not so much. When a load of folks, fresh escapees from a cruise ship under quarantine in Japan, deplaned at Travis, they were met by perplexed, disorganized personnel from the HHS and State Department wearing no protective gear, much against the advice of the CDC.
The Trump administration is so fragmented, this should not surprise us. Early on Trump cut funds for the CDC, academic research and other health bureaus, which caused many leading scientists to quit government service.
Trump conferred with the press Wednesday and said the problem was “contained.” It appears he’s not listening to the infectious disease experts and, instead, seems to be framing this as a public relations problem. This should not surprise because Trump doesn’t understand, or even believe in, science.
The proof here is that he appointed Vice President Mike Pence to direct the government’s response to the crisis. And that guy really doesn’t believe in science. When he was a governor facing an HIV epidemic he refused to apply the proven measure of “clean needle” programs. Instead, he advised prayer.
A few pundits have speculated Trump is using Pence as a shield against being blamed for problems that will surely arise. Most alarming, Trump wants to muzzle our health agencies and channel all information about Corona-19 through Pence. He doesn’t just want to control the narrative; as usual, he thinks he can contrive a reality to serve his purposes.
Of all the cover-up stunts he’s pulled, this one will fail the fastest.
David Glenn
Byron
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.