Ever since Walmart forced a revolution on Americans by driving mom-and-pop shops out of business and systemically dismantling worker rights, our nation has never been the same.
When I was a kid in the 1980s, the state of workers’ rights and union membership in Michigan was strong.
Unionized workers were the proudest of Americans and they knew exactly what made America great.
When union memberships were at their height, every American understood that our workers made America the greatest economy in the world.
Alas, for nearly half a century the filthy wealthy business class and their unpatriotic politician pals have promoted economic warfare against the middle class.
The ranks of disillusioned American workers have swelled as corporate greed and the power elites restructured our economy to benefit C.E.O.s at the expense of workers. Real wages for American workers have taken a nosedive since the 1970s, while C.E.O. pay soared to more than 300 times their average worker’s pay.
Look how far the rights and status of American workers have fallen in that time. Americans who once believed that the middle class was sacrosanct have witnessed the hollowing out of the middle class through union busting tactics and free trade policies.
The job-sphere has gone from being a second home for workers, where they could count on lifetime employment and economic security, to a gig economy wasteland, where workers are squeezed like lemons and forced to resist the evils of sociopathic corporate behemoths by themselves.
The resultant loss of worker solidarity that unions had fostered has now spread to every corner of society. Americans have been pitted against one another and solidarity is all but a fading memory.
Yet a worker revival is dawning in America. New hope is rising from the ashes of what was formerly the greatest economy in the world.
An Associated Press article captioned “Amazon’s first U.S. union overcomes hurdles, faces new ones” reported on the remarkable David versus Goliath struggle to unionize the most virulently anti-worker corporation on the planet.
This time “David” won. Next time more workers will win.
If you are sick and tired of being sick and tired about where the middle class is headed, I urge you to find out what the Protecting the Rights to Organize (PRO) Act can do for you and your loved ones.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the bill, but obstructionist U.S. Senators are refusing to follow suit — preferring instead to keep their knees squarely on the necks of American workers.
Those traitors are conspirators in the rigging of the American economy against the middle class.
Tell your U.S. Senator to pass the PRO Act. American workers have kept their end of the bargain. It’s time for American corporations to do likewise. Enough is enough.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
