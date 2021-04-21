There now have been 50 mass shootings in the United States in one month’s time.
There was an old bastard named (Vladimir) Lenin who put 2 or 3 million men in of his own countrymen to death. Today, I’m getting afraid to wave good morning to a passerby for fear they mistake it for a secret sign of subversion.
Why don’t those doing the murders just eliminate themselves? That would solve a lot of problems. Ol’ Van Gogh, when suffering from severe depression, cut off the lower part of his left ear with a knife. He documented the event in a painting titled “Self-Portrait with a Bandaged Ear.” He had threatened his friend with a knife before turning it on himself and mutilating his ear lobe. Justice served.
To be sure, as American citizens, “If we are not going to be part of the solution to all of this, we’re part of the problem,” and it’s only going to get worse. Right now, there’s only one person of note that I believe in, and that’s Dr. Anthony Fauci. Some, want to shoot the messenger, and blame him for their not being able to bowl, go to the bar, having to wear mask, etc.
Just take a minute to trace back to who, where, when and why this kind of thinking all started. I know the names of four you can blame: politics, greed, power and money. Dr. Fauci pleads not guilty.
Keith Johnson
Corunna
