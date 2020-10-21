Watching the Oct. 14 senate confirmation hearing for the latest Supreme Court justice to be broomed in by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell left me more than just a little bit rankled.
After denying President Barack Obama — whom he told he would do anything to ensure he was a one-term president — the opportunity to have his nomination for a vacant court position even heard, McConnell used the rationale that no Supreme Court seat should be filled during a presidential election year. I’m sure I’m not making an eye-opening revelation for anyone the least bit concerned with and attuned to the polarizing state of politics shredding our country.
It’s the hypocrisy of the Republicans I must call out. Stealing Obama’s appointment, leaning on another justice to retire, then filling his spot with one of his clerks, and the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg have allowed them to “pack the court.” This is their latest rallying cry against the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris campaign. Look in the mirror. What’s that? You don’t have one any more? I don’t blame you for getting rid of it. I’d be ashamed to look at myself, too.
The Supreme Court isn’t the only authority to fall under the nefarious influence of President Donald Trump. The intelligence community, state, justice and postal departments have all buckled under the considerable weight brought to bear by Trump. He drones on and on about rigged elections — and he’s right. He’s the one rigging them by having his toadies close voting sites, bring lawsuits contesting voting eligibility, removing mail collection boxes and sorting machines, along with urging his minions to “stand by” — a tacit invitation for intimidation.
He knows he can’t win legitimately. Which brings me back to the charade of the nomination hearing. After much artful dodging, equivocating and less-than-forthcoming answers from the candidate, several senators acknowledged the inevitable. With raw political numbers, Trump will have his packed court; something he’s banking on to nullify a victory by Joe Biden and to hold off the inevitability of facing the tax fraud charges that loom in his future. One Republican senator, after tossing the candidate softballs for nearly 20 minutes, spent the remainder of his time dissing the Houston Astros for cheating.
Get a mirror.
Mike Martin
Owosso
