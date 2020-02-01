For the most part, it’s sad when anybody dies, but I think we’ve lost our perspective about some of it.
When a person who is notable dies and has an over-abundance of finances, we go to great lengths to see that the person gets lots of air time and accolades.
An Air Force plane was shot out of the sky this past week, with the crew killed. Does anyone reading this know their name? A Pfc. who gets killed in the line of duty for his country makes around $13 per hour. He/she isn’t given a second thought nor has “gofundme” money to take care of things back on the home front.
Keith Johnson
Corunna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.