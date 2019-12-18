Clean fuels in Michigan have contributed to 69,000 jobs and nearly $19 billion to Michigan’s economy. The state and local taxes on this amount to $700 million.
Ford plans to have 40 electrified vehicles in its 2022 lineup. GM has plans for 20 electrified vehicles by 2023. Right now, Michigan leads the U.S. in clean transportation patents, research facilities and spending on clean fuel innovation.
However, China is ahead of the U.S. in EV infrastructure, development and sales.
The biggest drawback right now to EV sales is called “range anxiety” — finding public and commercial battery recharging stations.
There is a bill package in the state legislature right now House Bills 4786-4789 and Senate Bills 406-409 that would address this by placing charging stations in park and ride lots, state parks, harbors, at businesses and multi-unit housing — setting Michigan on a path to becoming the first fully networked charging state.
As our auto industry ramps up for this huge change, we can support the working force by asking our state representatives and senators to pass these bills. Please contact your senator and representative to ask them to support the bipartisan bills now being discussed.
Everyl Yankee
Antrim Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.