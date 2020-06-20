I am writing this in response to the letter to the editor June 18 in which the author criticized the leadership of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The letter stated everyone in Michigan hates her and thinks she is a terrible person. I would like to have you know that I think Gov. Whitmer is the best thing that has ever happened to Michigan. Evidence has shown her leadership during the past few months of the coronavirus pandemic has significantly reduced the number of cases Michigan has experienced.
Being cautious and not rushing to open everything up has proven to be effective in preventing the virus from making a resurgence in Michigan the way it has in other states. She has worked tirelessly not only to combat the virus, but also to deal with the problems caused by intense flooding in our state. She is working around the clock to ensure that everyone who is eligible to collect unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic will be able to get their benefits.
She is signing orders to ensure equal rights for all Michiganders regardless of age, race, sexual orientation or disability. She has personally visited areas of the state that were the worst hit by the flooding. She has visited schools and helped to serve lunches to children who are dependent upon these meals in order to survive. She has visited local businesses in order to show support in their efforts to reopen. She bravely faced down armed protestors who stormed the state capitol when others would have turned and fled in fear.
Her visits to Detroit were not spent partying. They were to lead a march following the death of George Floyd and to visit a local sandwich shop and serve sandwiches to people in need.
That is the kind of hardworking, dedicated, strong leader we need and, as several of my friends from other states have told me, Michigan is lucky to have her. In this trying and uncertain time, it is reassuring to know Gretchen Whitmer has the back of each and every one of us who are lucky enough to call this beautiful state home.
Thank you for your dedicated and unending service and God bless you Gretchen Whitmer.
Kerry Weller
Corunna
