“Rules for thee but not for me” seems to be the attitude of Owosso City Council member Emily Olson.
If you recall, Ms. Olson kicked a political beehive at her very first meeting as part of the Owosso City Council by refusing to stand for the opening prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance and made a motion to eliminate the prayer.
As anyone with more than three minutes experience in elective office might expect, she ignited a firestorm of protest in this community.
At the end of the Jan. 3 City Council meeting Ms. Olson lamented the supposed hateful nature of the pushback against her stance.
She further made a tearful plea for civility reminding us that everyone has the freedom to express his or her views and this freedom makes us stronger. Ok, fair enough.
Except in the middle of this plea for civility, she used insulting language to characterize her opposition.
Sorry Councilwoman Olson, you can’t have it both ways. As an elected person if you challenge cherished norms of your community, you surely must be smart enough to know that people will be upset.
The progressive views you hold are likely not shared by most of this community. You hold spiritual kinship with a movement in this country to unravel and reweave the social fabric in a way that many feel is dangerous and immoral.
I suspect by your own words you feel the same about the status quo and would like to see sweeping changes.
Democracy is messy. Debate is healthy and if you are fortunate enough to represent the people, you must listen if you want to be listened to. You must take time to understand if you want to be understood. And, most importantly, remember you represent ALL the people even if you think them buffoons or bigots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.